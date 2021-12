Pradosh Vrat December 2021: Date, timings, significance - Here's all you need to know

Pradosh Vrat will be observed on December 31, 2021. Pradosh vrat is observed on the trayodashi tithi of both Krishna Paksha and Shukla Paksha. Hence, it comes twice every month in the Hindu calendar.

Significance:

Pradosh Vrat, which is also known as Pradosham in South India, is observed to seek blessings of Lord Shiva.

On this day, devotees of Lord Shiva observe fast for the whole day and perform puja. It is believed that one who observes this revered fast with devotion and faith is bound to possess contentment, wealth and good health.

According to drikpanchang.com, Pradosh Vrat is observed on both Trayodashi Tithis, which are Shukla Paksha Trayodashi and Krishna Paksha Trayodashi, in the lunar month. Some people distinguish between Shukla and Krishna Paksha Pradosham. When Pradosham day falls on Monday it is called Soma Pradosham, on Tuesday it is called Bhauma Pradosham, on Thursday it is called Guru Pradosham and on Saturday it is called Shani Pradosham.

Pradosh Vrat: Tithi and timings for Mumbai

Pradosh Vrat Date: December 31, 2021

As per drikpanchang, the ideal time to perform the Pradosh Kaal puja is between 06:12 PM to 08:48 PM.

Tithi Begins - 10:39 AM, Dec 31

Tithi Ends - 07:17 AM, Jan 01

(Date & Time Source: Drikpanchang)

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 01:31 PM IST