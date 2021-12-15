Pradosh Vrat December 2021 date, timings, significance: Here's all you need to know

Pradosh Vrat will be observed on December 16, 2021. Pradosh Vrat, which is also known as Pradosham in South India, is observed to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva.

According to drikpanchang.com, Pradosh Vrat is observed on both Trayodashi Tithis, which are Shukla Paksha Trayodashi and Krishna Paksha Trayodashi, in the lunar month. Some people distinguish between Shukla and Krishna Paksha Pradosham. When Pradosham day falls on Monday it is called Soma Pradosham, on Tuesday it is called Bhauma Pradosham, on Thursday it is called Guru Pradosham and on Saturday it is called Shani Pradosham.

Significance:

On this day, devotees of Lord Shiva observe fast for the whole day and perform puja. It is believed that one who observes this revered fast with devotion and faith is bound to possess contentment, wealth and good health.

Pradosh Vrat: Tithi and timings

Pradosh Vrat Date: December 15

Tithi Begins - 08:01 AM, Nov 16

Tithi Ends - 09:50 AM, Nov 17

(Date & Time Source: Drikpanchang)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 03:04 PM IST