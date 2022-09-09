Pitru Paksha 2022: Ashtami Shradh tithi, timings and other details | Photo: Unsplash/@crypticsy

Pitru Paksha is a 16-lunar day period when Hindus pay homage to their ancestors through shradh prayers and food offerings. The period falls in the lunar month of Bhadrapada beginning on the full moon day or the day after full moon day.

The period begins from Pratipada (the first day) of the month of Ashwin and ends with the no-moon day known as Sarva Pitru Amavasya. The Pitru Paksha Shradh began on September 10 and will end on September 25.

Ashtami Shraddha is done for the deceased family members who died on Ashtami Tithi, including both Shukla and Krishna Paksha Ashtami.

Ashtami Shraddha is on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Here are the timings for the Kutup Muhurat, Rohina Muhurat and Aparahna Kaal for September 10 :

Kutup (कुतुप) Muhurat - 11:51 AM to 12:40 PM

Duration - 00 Hours 49 Mins

Rohina (रौहिण) Muhurat - 12:40 PM to 01:29 PM

Duration - 00 Hours 49 Mins

Aparahna (अपराह्न) Kaal - 01:29 PM to 03:56 PM

(Date & Time Source: Drikpanchang)