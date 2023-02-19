Phulera Dooj 2023: Date, significance, and all you need to know

Phulera Dooj is an auspicious occasion celebrated between the festival of Vasant Panchami and Holi. It is significantly observed in Braj region to glorify the pastimes of Lord Krishna who played with (Phool) flowers on the eve of this day that comes ahead of the festival of colours.

One of the special celebrations during the spring season, Phulera Dooj, is marked on Shukla Paksha Dwitiya in the month of Phagun in Hindu calendar, and this year, it falls on February 21, 2023.

It is believed that the day is blessed and suitable for weddings and other grand events in one's life. The entire day is considered auspicious and the ritual of looking into exact shubh muhrat is not needed on Phulera Dooj.

Phulera Dooj is a day which is free from all defects or Dosha. Hence all auspicious work especially marriage ceremonies do not need any Muhurat on the day of Phulera Dooj, states Drig Panchang while pointing out the astrological and spiritual significance of the day.

