Papmochani Ekadashi 2023: Date, significance, and all you need to know

Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya! If you are looking out online to know when and what is the next Ekadashi this year, we have you covered. On March 18, 2023, devotees shall seek the blessings of the Lord by fasting for Papmochani Ekadashi. This special day is described in 'Bhavishyottara Purana' and 'Harivasar Purana'.

When is Papmochani Ekadashi? The Thithi begins on the afternoon of March 17 and thus it will be observed on a fresh day, i.e. March 18. Breaking the fast on the following Dwadashi will take place on or before sunrise on March 19. Vrat Parana Time (Dwadashi day) is scheduled between 06:25 am - 08:07 am.

As the name of the Ekadashi means "Mukti from sins", a person who carries out the Papmochani Ekadashi with sincere faith and dedication is said to be bestowed with their sins getting destroyed and becoming strong with no fear of ghosts or demons. Those who observe this auspicious fast enjoy all the worldly pleasures and eventually find a place in 'Vaikuntha', the heavenly kingdom of Lord Vishnu.

