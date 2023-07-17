 'No Photography In Temple Premises, Wear Decent Clothes During Darshan': Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee Imposes Restrictions
e-Paper Get App
HomeSpirituality'No Photography In Temple Premises, Wear Decent Clothes During Darshan': Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee Imposes Restrictions

'No Photography In Temple Premises, Wear Decent Clothes During Darshan': Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee Imposes Restrictions

Devotees have been banned from taking photographs and making videos on the premises of the Kedarnath Temple here.

PTIUpdated: Monday, July 17, 2023, 10:02 AM IST
article-image
Kedarnath | Photo Credit: ANI

Dehradun: Devotees have been banned from taking photographs and making videos on the premises of the Kedarnath Temple here. The move comes after a recent video of a woman blogger proposing to her boyfriend in front of the temple went viral.

Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee has put up boards at various places on the temple premises which read, 'Do not enter the temple premises with mobile phones; any kind of photography and videography is strictly prohibited inside the temple and you are under the surveillance of CCTV cameras'.

Read Also
Watch: Woman Showers Currency Notes On Shivling Inside Kedarnath Temple, Draws Flak For Disgraceful...
article-image

The temple has also asked the people to wear "decent clothes" and desist from setting up tents or camps in the temple precincts.

The boards, written in Hindi and English, also state that legal action will be taken against those not following the orders.

Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee president Ajendra Ajay said a religious space follows a set of belief system and the devotees should respect the same.

He said although no complaints have been received from the Badrinath Dham yet, such boards will also be installed there. 

Read Also
Shravan Shivratri: Take Darshan Of Kedarnath With These Heavenly Images
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'No Photography In Temple Premises, Wear Decent Clothes During Darshan': Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple...

'No Photography In Temple Premises, Wear Decent Clothes During Darshan': Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple...

Guiding Light: Beyond The Mind & Intellect

Guiding Light: Beyond The Mind & Intellect

Chitalagi Amabasya: All About Odisha's Agricultural Festival Dedicated to Puri Jagannath

Chitalagi Amabasya: All About Odisha's Agricultural Festival Dedicated to Puri Jagannath

Sadhguru answers queries related to hinduism, meditation, and importance of trees

Sadhguru answers queries related to hinduism, meditation, and importance of trees

Shravan Shivratri: Take Darshan Of Kedarnath With These Heavenly Images

Shravan Shivratri: Take Darshan Of Kedarnath With These Heavenly Images