Next Ekadashi Fasting 2023: Know Date, Name, Dwadashi Parana Time & More

Yogini Ekadashi |

The next Ekadashi Thithi falling this year is the auspicious day of "Yogini Ekadashi" which is one of the 24 fasts listed in the Hindu calendar. It occurs during the Krishna Paksha of Ashada and corresponds to June 14 as per the Gregorian calendar.

Importance of Ekadashi

Ekadashi is a day to look within and live a minimalistic life by containing cravings, focusing on the goal, and working towards winning over one’s senses. It is ideal to spend most of the time on the occasion in prayers and divine activities.

It is said that keeping a fast on Yogini Ekadashi can wash away sins and let one transcend to Swarga Lok (translated. Heaven). Some suggest that observing this day with sincere devotion is equivalent to goodness (punya) obtained by feeding 88,000 Brahmins.

Rituals

Devotees believe that offering prayers to Lord Vishnu on this day brings happiness and prosperity. While some keep a complete nirjala (without water) fasting on Yogini Ekadashi, others do it as per one's capacity.

Next Ekadashi in June

Ashada Ekadashi or Shayani Ekadashi falls on June 29, 2023, and is one of the much-awaited occasions of devotees.