Navratri Day 1: Seek Maa Shailaputri's blessings today; holy chants and colour of the day

Maa Shailaputri | File

On the first day of Navratri, devotees of Maa Durga worship Maa Shailaputri, a form of goddess Parvati and a reincarnation of Sati. The initial day that marks the praying the goddess in the form of Maa Shailaputri sees devotees dressed in a calm and pure white colour clothing.

Story and significance

It when goddess Sati self-immolated herself, Parvati devi took re-birth as Lord Himalaya's daughter - Maa Shailaputri (also known as Hemavati).

If you closely observe and meditate over her, Maa Shailaputri carries Trishul in the right hand and a lotus flower in the left hand, while mounting on a bull.

She signifies purity and calmness, hence is associated with the colour "White."

Some holy chants

Vande Vanchhitalabhaya Chandrardhakritashekharam Vrisharudham Shuladharam Shailaputrim Yashasvinim

Om Devi Shailaputryai Namah

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu "Maa Shailaputri" Rupena Samsthita, Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah