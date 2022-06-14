e-Paper Get App

Mithuna Sankranti 2022: Know about date, rituals and food to be eaten

Mithuna Sankranti is also called Asharh in Eastern India

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 07:11 PM IST
Image credits: Google

Mithuna Sankranti is also called Asharh in Eastern India, Aani in South India. On this day, the sun transits from Vrishabha (Taurus) rashi to Mithuna (Gemini) rashi. This festival is celebrated with great pomp in Odisha and is known as Raja Parba. Mithuna Sankranti falls on June 15, this year. In this festival, devotees welcome the rain god. Unmarried girls deck up with ornaments and married women play indoor games.

Rituals followed:

On this particular day, Lord Vishnu and mother Earth are worshipped. People wear traditional attires and special puja is done to the stone, which represents mother Earth.

Food to be consumed

Poda-pitha is eaten. The dish is made out of jaggery, coconut, camphor, molasses, butter, and rice powder.

Important Timings:

Sunrise: June 15, 2022 5:45 AM

Sunset: June 15, 2022 7:09 PM

