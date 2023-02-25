e-Paper Get App
Masik Karthigai (February): Wishes, images and GIFs to share with your loved ones on this special day of Lord Shiva

Masik Karthigai in February 2023 falls on the 26th.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, February 25, 2023, 07:21 PM IST
article-image
Masik Karthigai (February) | FPJ
Masik Karthikgai translates to the monthly worship of Lord Shiva which is significantly marked by devotees from South India lighting up lamps at their doorstep, temples, and streets. Lamps are seen as an offering to Lord Shiva which follow prayers and holy chants.

It is believed that, on this auspicious day, Lord Shiva converted himself into an endless flame of light. Not only is the day special to Lord Shiva, but it is also an occasion to pray to His child, Karthikeya, who is also known as Shanmukha or Murugan.

Masik Karthigai in February 2023 falls on the 26th. As you celebrate the day and seek blessings from Him, here are a few images and GIFs you can share with your fellow devotees.

Let the lamp light up your life with the blessing of Shiva Perumal. Karthigal Vazthakal.

Karthigai wishes to all! May this day bring peace and happiness in your life.

May Lord Shiva bless you and your family with good health and happiness. Happy Karthigai.

article-image

