Masik Durga Ashtami 2022: Date, tithi, siginificance - Here's all you need to know

The Masik Durga Ashtami is an auspicious occasion. On this day, devotees observe a day-long fast and worship Goddess Durga on the Shukla paksha ashtami.

According to drikpanchang.com, fasting on Durga Ashtami is observed every month during Ashtami Tithi of Shukla Paksha. Durga Ashtami is also known as Masik Durgashtami or Maas Durgashtami or monthly Durgashtami. The most significant Durgashtami, which is known as Mahashtami, falls in month of Ashwin during nine days Shardiya Navratri festivities.

Significance:

On this day, devotees of Goddess Durga worship her and observe day long fast. It is believed that devotees who observe the fast and worship the goddess on this day are blessed with peace, wealth and happiness.

Masik Durgashtami: Date, tithi and timings for Mumbai

Date: January 10, 2022 (Monday)

Tithi begins: 11:08 AM, Jan 09

Tithi ends: 12:24 PM, Jan 10

(Date & Time Source: Drikpanchang)

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 02:58 PM IST