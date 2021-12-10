Masik Durga Ashtami 2021: Date, tithi, siginificance - Here's all you need to know

The Masik Durga Ashtami, which is dedicated to Goddess Durga, is celebrated with a day-long worship of Maa Durga on the Shukla paksha ashtami.

According to drikpanchang.com, Durga Ashtami fasting is observed every month during Ashtami Tithi of Shukla Paksha. Durgashtami is also known as Durga Ashtami and Masik Durgashtami is referred to as Maas Durgashtami or monthly Durgashtami.

Siginificance:

On this day, devotees of Goddess Durga worship her and observe day long fast. It is believed that devotees who observe the fast and worship the goddess on this day are blessed with peace, wealth, and happiness.

Masik Durgashtami: Date, tithi and timings for Mumbai

Date: December 11

Tithi begins: 07:09 PM, December 10

Tithi ends: 07:12 PM, December 11

(Date & Time Source: Drikpanchang)

