Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi 2022: Tithi, timings, significance - Here's all you need to know

January 21 will mark the auspicious Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi. It falls during Krishna Paksha of the Magha month.

According to drikpanchang.com, as per the lunar month in the Hindu calendar, there are two Chaturthi tithis – Sankashti Chaturthi and Vinayaka Chaturthi. The one after Purnimasi (full moon) during Krishna Paksha is known as Sankashti Chaturthi and the one after Amavasya during Shukla Paksha is known as Vinayaka Chaturthi. The Sankashti Chaturthi that falls on a Tuesday is called Angarki Chaturthi.

Krishna Paksha Chaturthi during the Magh month is also observed as Sakat Chauth, mainly in North Indian states.

Significance:

Lord Ganesha's devotees, who fast on the Chaturthi, break it only after sighting the moon. Lord Ganesha is said to be the lord of intelligence and removal of obstacles and hence seeking his blessings help one get rid of obstacles in life.

Tithi Timings for Mumbai:

Date: January 21, 2022

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 08:51 AM, Jan 21

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 09:14 AM, Jan 22

(Date & Time Source: Drikpanchang)

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 03:11 PM IST