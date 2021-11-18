Kartik Purnima 2021: Date, timings, and significance - Here's all you need to know

Kartik Purnima is considered one of the most important days in the Hindu calendar. The full moon day during the month of Kartik is known as Kartik Purnima. According to drikpanchang.com, Kartika is the eighth lunar month. It is the holiest month among all lunar months.

Significance:

This day is of great significance for various reasons. It is believed that worshipping Lord Vishnu and performing the Kartik Snan on this day blesses the devotees with great fortune.

As per drikpanchang.com, Kartik Purnima is also significant as many rituals and festivals culminate on the day of Kartik Purnima. The festivities of Kartika Purnima begin on the day of Prabodhini Ekadashi. Ekadashi is the eleventh day and Purnima is the fifteenth day of Kartika month during Shukla Paksha. Hence, Kartik Purnima festivities last for five days.

The festivities of Kartik Purnima celebrated across these days are Tulsi Vivah, Bhishma Panchaka, Vaikunth Chaturdashi, and Dev Diwali.

Kartik Purnima: Date

This year, it will be celebrated on November 18.

Kartik Purnima: Tithi and Timings for Mumbai

Purnima Tithi Begins - 12:00 PM on Nov 18, 2021

Purnima Tithi Ends - 02:26 PM on Nov 19, 2021

(Date & Time Source: Drikpanchang)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 03:16 PM IST