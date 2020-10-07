Karma, destiny and ‘heartfulness'

Can one change their destiny with meditation is a question that is often asked? My response is we have many elements in Heartfulness. One is meditation with transmission and another is called cleaning – removing the cause of the effects we are going through in life. Everything has a cause – why are you here, it is a cause. Things that you will be doing next will have a cause; our happiness or sadness is also a cause of our actions in the past.

Since our past is going to create so many things in our life, we think of how we can selectively erase those things. This is the process of cleaning. Whatever I create now, I want to be free and clear of my today’s karma so that I can create a fresh destiny again. That’s why in my book Designing Destiny, I mention that we are no longer a slave of our past or karma. We can create a destiny out of the free will for ourselves.

While we are on the topic of karma, destiny, I would like to share some insights on genetic and epigenetic components. When we transfer our genetic code to our offspring, there are many things that are fixed (physical appearances like hair, colour, height) but there is one epigenome portion in this transfer also that is flexible.

This flexibility component is affected by our environment – the way we have been brought up, the environment we live in, our homes etc. External things can change. Suppose you’re living in a good neighbourhood, your mental development will be of a certain order if you are living in a violent neighbourhood, development is of a different kind. Even if you are born to a great saint, your genetic pattern will not allow you to grow if the environment is not conducive.

In epigenetics, we are not fixed by genetics. My father may be a farmer but my circumstance can make be better in the field of education. A lot of theory and research has gone into this by Dr Bruce Lipton, a pioneer in the field of epigenetics. When a pregnant woman is in a violent environment, her stress system and adrenalin are rushing, when she is stressed, the hormones, which get circulated in her bloodstream, will pass through the placenta and go to the foetus.

The baby also responds – blood rush is more in the limbs, but when there is more blood rush to the limbs it is at a cost. It is diverted from the vital organs. Children born to such mothers with stress will have compromised brain and digestive functions. The back portion of the brain will be more prominent than the frontal cortex. Cognitive abilities will be lesser. In children of happy mothers, cognitive skills will be better. In both cases, parents may be intelligent but the environment and genetic expression will change the brain pattern.

(The author is the Guide of Heartfulness meditation and can be reached at daaji@heartfulness.org. Visit: www.heartfulness.org)