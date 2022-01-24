Kalashtami 2022: Date, tithi, significance - Here's all you need to know

The auspicious day of Kalashtami, which is also known as Kala Ashtami, falls every month during Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha. It is celebrated by the devotees of Lord Kalabhairav. Kalashtami this month will be celebrated on January 25.

Significance:

According to drikpanchang.com, it is a significant day for the devotees of Lord Bhairav. Devotees of Lord Bhairav observe fast and worship him on all Kalashtami days in the year.

It is said that praying to Lord Bhairav on Kalashtami keeps adversaries and negative energy away. It is also believed that offering prayers as per ritual will bless the devotee with joy and prosperity.

The most significant Kalashtami, which is known as Kalabhairav Jayanti, falls in the month of Margashirsha according to North Indian, Purnima to Purnima, lunar month calendar while Kalabhairav Jayanti falls in the month of Kartik in South Indian, Amavasya to Amavasya, lunar month calendar. However, both calendars observe Kalabhairav Jayanti on the same day. It is believed that Lord Shiva appeared in form of Bhairav on the same day.

Kalashtami 2022: Date and Tithi for Mumbai

Date: January 25, 2022

Tithi Begins: 07:48 AM, Jan 25

Tithi Ends: 06:25 AM, Jan 26

(Date & Time Source: Drikpanchang)

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 02:45 PM IST