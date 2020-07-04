Isha Foundation all set to celebrate Guru Purnima online with Sadhguru

Guru Purnima, one of the most significant events on Isha’s calendar, will be celebrated tomorrow as a virtual event for the first time in the Foundation’s history. With restrictions on the movement of people and gatherings, the event with Sadhguru, Founder, Isha Foundation, will be streamed live online for a worldwide audience tomorrow at 6 p.m. IST.

“On Guru Purnima, there is a certain alliance between the Moon and the planets, which creates a receptivity in people to that dimension which we refer to as the guru. Traditionally, people made use of this time of receptivity in whatever best way they could. Usually in India, they would stay out in the moonlight, with the guru if it was possible,” said Sadhguru.

The first full moon after the summer solstice is celebrated as Guru Purnima. The day is significant because it was on this day that Shiva -- who in the yogic tradition is considered to be the Adiyogi or the First Yogi -- decided to teach the Science of Yoga to seven disciples, the Saptarishis, and thus became the Adi Guru (first guru).

“This month is seen as the best time to receive the Grace of the Guru and make yourself receptive to the process,” Sadhguru explained adding, “for people who are on the spiritual path, Guru Purnima is the biggest day in the year because they want to receive the grace of the Adi Guru and every other guru on the way.”

Sadhguru also released a short touching verse on the role of a Guru in the disciples’ lives: