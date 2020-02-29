ICJ Judge Dalveer Bhandari meets Sadhguru at Isha Yoga Center

Justice Dalveer Bhandari from the International Court of Justice at The Hague met Sadhguru, Founder, Isha Foundation at Isha Yoga Center today. The Justice lauded the Cauvery Calling initiative launched by Sadhguru last September.
The initiative aims to revitalize river Cauvery through a massive plantation program that will enable lakhs of farmers to plant high-value trees on their own farmlands in the river basin, for economic gain. Justice Bhandari extended his support for the initiative.
“Sadhguru has been giving a new meaning to the role of a Guru. While actively engaged with spiritual activities, Sadhguru is also engaged actively with the contemporary challenges of the society,” Justice Dalveer Bhandari said.
Cauvery Calling has garnered international interest and attention as a possible blueprint for reversal of desertification and water scarcity in tropical regions globally.
Several UN bodies including the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) and United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) have met Sadhguru over the past year at various platforms to discuss the scope and impact of the initiative.
