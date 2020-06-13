Guiding Light: Your thoughts become your life

-- Grand Master Akshar

It is most natural to think, and we spend our whole lives in some thought or the other, albeit unconsciously. This is why it is essential that you become cautious about what you think because it is no one else but you who are listening. Let us first gain an awareness of our thoughts that are running in the background and bring it to the foreground. Remember that whatever it is that your thoughts define you.

Thinking is like communication with yourself, and this is what will mould you. When you realise the importance of the quality of your thoughts, it means that you are practising self-awareness. For a good life, you must accordingly also choose the company that you keep adding more positive people in your circle. Negative thoughts will attract negativity into your life while positive thoughts attract similar vibrations.

Through the habit of cultivated mindfulness, your inner monologue can be committed to building yourself up. To improve the matter of your thoughts, it is necessary to incorporate the practices of gratitude, and positive affirmations. When you incorporate this into your lifestyle, you begin channelling thoughts towards positivity. Sitting down regularly for a session of silent meditation will help you focus on your thoughts as well as your breath.

Change your inner voice into messages of love and peace for a more optimistic and purposeful outlook towards life. It is proven that you will manifest into your life what you think. Even doctors believe that a patient who is de-motivated will not be cured with all the medication in the world.

This psychological aspect has the power to heal us, transform us and define our nature of existence. Practitioners of yoga understand that through a daily practice of Pranayama or meditation techniques can help one change the subject and flow of thoughts. The reason behind this is because spending time building your awareness or mindfulness changes your thoughts, and this changes the way that you respond to situations or how you live your life.