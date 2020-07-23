Guiding Light: You are the creator of your destiny

-- Rajyogi Brahmakumar Nikunj ji

Destiny is the outcome of your own thoughts and actions or as it is said, “As you sow, so shall you reap”. Karma simply means to perform actions, but it is the motive or intent of the actions that determines one’s destiny. Therefore, each human being, and not God, is the creator and architect of his or her own destiny. Destiny, therefore, is all-powerful and it functions on the spiritual law of action (karma) that is subtle and cannot be influenced or manipulated by mankind. The majority of humanity believes in this spiritual law in one form or the other irrespective of its religious denomination. However, they do not fully understand how it operates and what the consequences of this land are.

Many have been taught that when we make mistakes by performing actions outside the moral code of ethics, we can simply ask forgiveness of God that will surely be granted. Therefore, we continue to repeat the same errors over and over again. If this was so simple, this world would not have lost peace and the helpless humanity would not be experiencing colossal sorrows. Humanity is now helpless as we knowingly commit immoral actions, fully cognizant of the conse­quences. We know that the actions we are committing are grossly immoral and yet we don't have the moral strength to stop these. This is because the intellects have become amoral; our power to reason has gone comatose and our conscience has gone into hibernation.

We live in hope that either God is not looking or that we will be granted forgiveness for our sins. However, this is not how the eternal spiritual laws operate, for the universal law of karma is the arm of the spiritual judiciary that dis­penses divine justice. Under spiritual law, “justice is never denied or delayed”. The past is history the future is a mystery; however, the present is a great and rewarding gift for you to reshape destiny. This is why it is said, “nobody is bigger than destiny”.