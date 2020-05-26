Guiding Light: You are responsible for your own life

-- Grand Master Akshar

As long as we remain dependant on others, we will keep blaming them for our shortcomings. It also works the other way around, as long as we point the finger outside of us, we will remain a puppet to the outside world. Yoga and spirituality teach us lessons on being responsible for our own lives and being accountable for it.

When we journey inwards, then all our actions are based solely on our decisions. In this way, we are less prone to external stimuli. Otherwise, we are always dependant on outside situations, external circumstances, other people’s behaviour, opinions etc. so when something goes wrong, we conveniently blame them for it. But, when we go within and practice calmness and silence, we are doing the work on our selves first. By this method, we can train ourselves to become responsible for our own actions.

This is possible through clarity of mind and having unshakeable faith in our actions. To enjoy a peaceful coexistence with the environment around you, you should turn to yoga and spirituality. Spirituality is the way through which one can become more mindful every day. Yoga asanas, pranayama and meditation are some of the ways to get there. When we are responsible and accountable for our own lives, we have peace of mind. This helps us to enjoy the little things of every day bringing us great joy, and bliss which is the greatest gift of this life.

Therefore, to perform at an optimal level with a positive outcome, you should focus on your goal or your purpose. Then you don’t have to worry about anyone else becoming negative. Stay positive, and focus. Meditate on your plan carefully to avoid making mistakes and proceed with clarity.