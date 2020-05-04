Guiding Light: You are pure electricity

-By Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Desires for sensory pleasure are electric in nature. They get neutralized as they move toward the objects of the senses. If by your skill you could move desires within you – toward the center of your existence – another dimension of everlasting pleasure, thrill, bliss, and undying love will all be yours.

Lust, greed, and jealousy are powerful because they are nothing but energy – and you are the source of it, pure electricity. Dedication and devotion keep your electricity pure and move you upward. When you realise you yourself are the electricity of pleasure, your cravings subside and serenity dawns. Also, remembering that you will die makes you alive now, free from cravings and aversions. The wise ones are always careful not to get their minds entangled and dizzy.

All desires have got one goal, and that is happiness. If a desire brings unhappiness, it has not reached its goal. The goal of desires is to bring happiness. So, that is the purpose. Desire comes when you are not aware of your Being, your Self. Desire is your wanting to stay in the moment. Desire is to experience joy. Joy is only in the moment. And when you are in the moment, there is no desire. Have you noticed when you are joyful and satisfied; there is no burning desire at that time. When you know you are electricity (vibration/energy), then craving, greed, lust, and anger disappear. Then you become a true celebration.

