Guiding Light: You Are All Bound By One Thread

Now an animal that has become a human being has a triple bond, that’s why is the confusion. That we call as ‘human freedom’: that we are free to do what we like: “What’s wrong?” Correct! I mean if somebody wants to commit suicide, what’s wrong? Somebody wants to kill his father, what’s wrong? I mean laws according to many people is all artificial, man-made — is correct. So, what’s wrong? So we were bound thrice. The third binding came when, as human beings, we started acting, creating our ego as a by-product of that action, physical and mental. We developed ourselves into an egg. We became just like eggs and this egg had three shells. First one of the human shell, second of the animal, and third that of the vegetables and inside that were all the elements. That’s how we are made. But for what? Why?

Why this freedom was given to us? To get us confused? Because we had to go to a higher evolutionary state, and that higher evolutionary state has to give us complete freedom from all these three bondages: the vegetable bondage which makes you stick to one place, the animal bondage where you cannot think, and human bondage where you think.

Man can’t live without thinking: it’s a bondage. We can’t get out of it. Like horns it grows into your head. You can’t stop it you know. Even if you cut your throat you cannot stop it, some people say – it’s surprising. It’s so bad, it’s such a bondage in us. All the time we think, think, think. This is the third bondage: of human being.

But what happens when this bondage is broken? Light comes in, through the light. And this light gives you enlightenment in all the three prisons into which you are imprisoned; and you get a complete integration into all these different bondages within you and you start seeing the absolute truth: that all this is bound by one thread. All these elements, all these vegetables, animals, human beings are bound by one thread. And when you start seeing that thread as a witness, you start seeing the play of all these elements, of all these bondages — beautifully.

— Mataji Nirmala Devi