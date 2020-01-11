Guiding Light: You Are All Bound By One Thread

At this time of great confusion we have certain lamp posts, we can say, or beacons, to guide us and these beacons are all the scriptures. Now these scriptures are also so much being misused and misrepresented and explained in such a way and everything made into a money-making proposition, that it adds to the confusion more. Imagine the light that has to show your path becomes an illusion: how are you to find your path then. But this is the pastime of human beings, you can’t help it. You give them everything and they can convert it into confusion. You can see the results of these in our politicians, in our economists, our psychologists: all of them seem to be quite confused, and they don’t know what the other person is saying, what they are saying. And they cannot relate it to something absolute.

So we have to find out that absolute point where this confusion drops out. At this level only you can find it out, at this level only that will manifest. Before this, at any other stage it is impossible. So at human stage only it is going to manifest. But human beings also must know that they have some drawbacks compared to other stages.

At the animal stage or even earlier stages you can say: at the element stage. Elements don’t have to think. They don’t have any choice. They don’t have to bother about anything. They are not aware of anything; they just exist with whatever are their qualities: say hydrogen is hydrogen, oxygen is oxygen. They are bound by different valencies and different qualities and their chemical compounds and their physical powers by which they act, react and exist. Then when the life started itself, at that time also, life was guided, very much by nature. The evolution was very much controlled by nature. Nature controls them, and up to a great point, nature even controlled human beings.

— Mataji Nirmala Devi