Guiding Light: You are all bound by one thread

We all are expecting something great to happen and the happening that has to take place has been already described in all the scriptures. But somehow we are misled by other people who have a better way of manifesting their own style and we get so confused because this is the time of great confusion.

Without the confusion evolution cannot take place. Unless and until people are confused they will never try to aspire for something higher. If you see in the animal stage also, there was confusion for the fishes to come out, and that confusion made one or two to lead the rest of them and that’s how they could crawl onto this Mother Earth with confidence. So the areas started changing gradually, that, from Mother Earth then they started looking towards the sky. And the evolution went on like this till the human beings were created.

Now, all these areas are within our-selves. These are all the elements into which we had to probe into: we had to find about them. And through this evolution we have been able to look into these, to fathom them, to find out their nature through our intelligence. So we reached this point where we could understand the elements, we could understand their use for our purpose.

But that’s not the end of our evolution. If it was then there would have been no more search, there would have been no more seeking, people would have been happy, would have been satisfied, but that’s not so. So there has to be something more that we have to achieve.

(To be continued...)

-- Mataji Nirmala Devi