Guiding Light: Yoga: The divine union

-- Rajyogi Brahmakumar Nikunj ji

Yoga as a method and practice has evolved over centuries since the time it was developed in ancient India. As on today for a seeker, there are so many forms and branches of Yoga to choose from and hence at times, one gets confused as to which is the best one for me.

Of all the Yoga techniques taught by various Yogi’s over centuries, Raj Yoga has been termed as the King of all Yoga. But, before getting into practice of this unique method, it is essential for an aspirant to have a clear image of Supreme.

Holy Gita say’s ‘An idea yogi is the one who has purity and chastity in thought, word and deed, who has knowledge and wisdom, whose mind is subdued and who remains constantly in soul-consciousness and yogic meditation, who has conquered temptation of senses, who has cast aside ego, lust, anger, attachment etc, who neither grieves for loss nor is jubilant for gain or success, in whose eyes all are equal, who is selfless & peaceful, whose diet is pure and in whose life there is austerity, who is upright, whose mind is in the highest region, who knows Almighty in His true essence, who performs all deeds while in Yoga with Supreme’.

So, to become an Ideal Yogi, one needs to, first of all, understand the nuances of definition that is mentioned above and then start his/her journey of achieving a stage of life liberation while leading a worldly life.

Yoga in the actual sense means union or link. It is a union of the self (soul) with supreme(almighty) for which there is a prerequisite that an aspirant needs to follow. He/she must understand the fact that we are soul and not the body. All our physical and mental sufferings are a result of our failure to remain in soul consciousness which has today made our lives miserable. However, through Raj Yoga, we can totally change this situation because every soul in its original nature, is pure and peaceful and hence with proper guidance and practice it is possible to live a life without stress, worries and tension.

In a word, the principal object of Raj Yoga is to bring the self in conscious touch with Almighty, thus making it increasingly aware of its divine origin, divine destiny and divine and peaceful real nature. So, c’mon be a Raj Yogi and rediscover yourself.