Guiding Light: Yoga for better inner peace and strength

--Grand Master Akshar

Yoga brings your attention to the here and now training your brain to enjoy, and fully live out the current moment. All over the world many people who practice yoga experience a great change within them. They go from feeling anxious about the future or regretful over the past to relishing the present moment. Here are some of the ways that yoga brings inner peace and strength, be it physical or mental.

Stress reduction

Yoga and meditation is the biggest factors that can reduce stress in people. Stress causes sleep disorders, induce depression and anxiety, increases blood pressure and contributes to mental and physical exhaustion. Yoga builds strength of the mind and makes us more able to face difficult situations. When you start practising yoga, you will witness an increase in your self-confidence, better mood and the enhanced ability to handle stress.

The mindfulness and awareness building techniques present in yoga induces in us a state of relaxation. It is hard not to gain these benefits. All you need is to sit with closed your eyes and be silent for a few minutes a day. You can either focus on your breath, a mantra or visualize any object.

Physical Health

Yoga greatly improves physical health. Through the extensive list of asanas, Surya Namaskar, Chandra Namaskar- yoga brings strength, flexibility, stamina to the body. There are many measurable benefits of what yoga does for your immunity and fitness levels. It improves physical health by relieving stress, prevents heart disease, lowers blood pressure, reduces chronic pain, improves sleep, and alleviates gastrointestinal difficulties.

Mental health

Yoga and meditation play a vital role in treating a number of problems that are related to mental health disorders. These include depression, addictive behaviour, substance abuse, eating disorders, anxiety disorders, and obsessive-compulsive disorder. Through the holistic practice of yoga, we build mindfulness, and using this awareness we learn to observe ourselves. When we begin to witness the workings of the mind, it is proven to increase the qualities of compassion, warmth and kindness.