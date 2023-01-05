Guiding Light: Why New Year resolutions don’t last

Representative Image | Pixabay

We are already in the first week of the New Year. By now many people would have made their New Year's resolutions. Some of these may already have been broken. It's very interesting to see that people keep making these resolutions in a very simplistic manner. It is probably a hangover from what they learnt in school, or idealistically because they heard or read about some celebrity resolutions, and they think that those resolutions will work for them as well. They may. They may not. It is common to see people take new gym memberships for the whole year, buy all the workout gear, resolve to have better relationships with family and friends. In a couple of months, people are back to square one.

Why does this happen? This happens because the resolutions made are idealistic at best and may not be realistic. A better way to lead your life or make a new beginning in the new year would be to get in touch with the deeper priorities that you have. As I have said before, by priorities I mean, the need behind your desires.

So, get in touch with the priority and make decisions in harmony with those priorities. Focus on those aspects of your life - physical, emotional, social, intellectual and spiritual. Identify what you want to achieve in all these areas of your life. There might be some overlap as these areas are interconnected and related to you, the person. In each of these areas, choose and make decisions which are pragmatic. These choices will be the ones you will carry out in your life and live by them because they're in harmony with what you really want in life.

If you do that, you can definitely make a better life than merely making idealistic new resolutions. To get in touch with their priorities and live by that definitely makes your actions more effective and life more fulfilling.

The writer is the founder of Aarsha Vidya Foundation. You can write to him at aarshavidyaf@gmail.com