Guiding Light: What Is HRD All About?

We all know that HRD, or Human Resource Development, has today become an integral part of every industry and business, as it provides them with opportunities and avenues for the development of their staff and service personnel who, in turn, bring the benefit of their development to the whole organisation.

In fact, in many countries, the ministry of education has been re-named as ministry of education and human resource development. However, during the last one decade or so, it was felt by many that human beings are not a resource in the sense as natural and other resources are. Hence, they are not to be considered as a means for economic development and the latter has not to be considered as the goal. Because the development of human beings is, in itself, a goal and not a resource or a means.

Of late, this kind of argument or perception or philosophical objection has been gaining more and more strength, so much so that some thought it wise to change the term “Human Resource Development” into “Human Response Development”. Perhaps, they thought that, while this term does away with the objectionable word “Resource”, it retains the initials of the term that has gained popularity.

Today, most of the corporate gurus feel it necessary to have a proper term for it because this is an age in which we all are talking of some kind of development, be it industrial, urban, social or economic etc. Hence the term should distinguish itself from all these kinds of developments. Suppose we call it “Human Capabilities Development”, it would have almost the same meaning as “The Development of Human Potential”.

In that case, it would be simpler to name it something like “Human Development". The term “Self-Development” is also appropriate because unless the human being makes effort for his or her own development, no salubrious change can occur.

Discussion about the term aside, one thing that is undeniable and which is acceptable to all is that the development of human beings themselves is essential, else the society suffers from illiteracy, crime, ill-health, undignified treatment to one another and problems that arise from lack of observance of human and moral values. So, as it is said ‘What’s in a name?’, what we as a society should pay attention to is ‘Holistic All-Round Development’ of a human, whereby he/she achieves their highest potential while helping others to achieve the same.

