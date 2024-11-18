Guiding Light: Voice Of The Voiceless Ones

The noble ideal of ahimsa and the concept of the inviolable sanctity of all life are the basic principles on which vegetarianism is founded. Inflicting pain on any creature was against the spirit of ahimsa. A true vegetarian causes no harm, pain or injury to any living creature.

In the One Family of creation, animals and birds are man’s younger brothers and sisters. How then can we exploit them and cause them harm and injury? Therefore, the true vegetarian carefully refrains from causing injury and pain to any living creature in any manner, direct or indirect.

In an era when awareness and sensitivity are growing, we need to realise that a vegetarian lifestyle is a way of life that is based on ahimsa, hence we have to choose right; these include the following:

Cosmetics, creams, personal hygiene products, perfumes and deodorant, accessories, handbags, wallets, attire footwear, luggage, household cleaners, disinfectants, sprays, etc.

Pesticides and mosquito/fly repellents, medicines and healthcare products, processed and manufactured food products like biscuits, cakes, baked goods, chocolates and ice cream, and mithai bought from shops.

Reading labels, understanding sources and origins of products, livelihood and investment options.

Perhaps some of you are beginning to wonder, “What have all these things got to do with vegetarianism?” The answer is that the true vegetarian needs to be aware, sensitive and proactive in avoiding, preventing cruelty to animals in any manner and ensure that no harm is caused to living creatures in their manufacture, as also to warn the general public against the use of such products.

To my mind, ahimsa is not a ‘policy’ that one can follow or drop strategically; it is a supreme virtue which is fundamental to my dharma– my duty and morality. I would not agonise over its practicality or impracticality any more than I would question the possibility of self-realisation. And ultimately, I believe in the justice of the principle of ahimsa: it is morally and ethically wrong to inflict cruelty and pain on any living creature, directly or indirectly: it is this rightness, this sense of innate justice that will eventually make the cause of vegetarianism successful.

* November 25 is observed as International Meatless Day. To remain veg on November 25, kindly pledge on: www.sak.org.in/pledge

Dada J P Vaswani is a humanitarian, philosopher, educator, acclaimed writer, powerful orator, messiah of ahimsa, and non-sectarian spiritual leader