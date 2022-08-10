Guiding Light: Vina Dainyena Jeevanam

Pexels

It is said that the most desirable boon to ask from the Almighty is ‘Aanayasena Maranam, Vina Dainyena Jeevanam’. This means one’s life may be without deprivation-related sorrow and one’s death to happen without much suffering. Though it appears simple, it covers the entire canvas of life. Here, during the life process one is asking for a smooth ‘going-concern’ and while ‘going’, one is asking for the process to be a ‘concern-less’ affair. Comprehensive, one may remark, and it is.

Jeevanam is life, the process of which is seldom appreciated due to the strong attachment of the persons. One emotionally invests so much in one’s life and associated processes that spiritually one misses the big picture. An element of detachment may come at some points like the death of near/dear but is temporary. Finally, it may dawn at a much-advanced age but it is late to pursue anything seriously. The reason for the sub-optimal achievement even after realising the futility/triviality of life is, that Sadhana becomes difficult to pursue at an advanced age due to the body’s yielding and different worries/ailments setting in. ‘Vrudda stavat chinta saktah’, Shri Adi Shankaracharya cautioned us!

Dainya is a state of mind which is full of deenata, meaning sadness/ sorrow associated with deprivation. It is a burdensome mental state. The reason is, that the physical deprivation is bothering, and also the sense of ‘missing’ troubles. What ‘one desired’ and what ‘one has’ have to be within some agreeable ‘zone of reconciliation’, else the delta drives one to the dainya state. It is not merely ‘not having’ something that is dainya but the mental suffering due to such ‘lack’. One may become deeply sad and resent life itself.

The ‘maranam’ case, though comes in the end, is a serious affair. The struggle of ‘jeevanam’, as the name suggests, is lifelong. So one has to properly plan for these two. Taking care of the body and healthy personal habits may help around ‘anayasa maranam’. Continual conditioning of the mind/body/spirit and healthy earning/spending habits during life may help around achieving the right ‘jeevanam’. Reducing one’s needs, stopping ‘mirage chasing’, and developing sustainable consumption habits can help the majority achieve ‘vina dainyena jeevanam’. Life becomes pleasant and the world, more sustainable.

Dr S Ainavolu is a professor at VPSoM, Navi Mumbai. Views are personal. You can read more at https://www.ainavolu.in/blog