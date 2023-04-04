Guiding Light: Vakbhushanam Bhushanam | The Power of Words

Representative Image | Christine Sponchia/Pixabay

Vak refers to the spoken word and Bhushanam is the ornament. The power of words is known. Communication includes verbal and nonverbal. On the verbal part, we have both spoken and written. The written word has limitations and often has a delayed impact. First, the letters should be understood and secondly, the meaning needs to be deciphered correctly to have the proper impact. On the other hand, the spoken word has an instant impact. First, when words are absorbed, the meaning is instantly conveyed. Secondly, there is an accompanying tone associated with the speech, which powerfully communicates the intent.

For ornamental, presentational purposes people take recourse to many a means. Bhartruhari, the great poet mentions that flowers, the application of creams/scents have limited impact. The true presentational ornament or ‘bhushanam’ is the vak, the speech. The reason is clear. The temporary coatings hide the inner aspects for a period but the truth shall come out. It may only be a matter of time.

The power of words is well known. When used with the right intent, the right words can boost the spirit of individuals. The leap of adventure, the full effort, and the sense of positive expectation from the future shall happen with the right vak. It is said that when the choice is between speaking the harmful truth or helpful untruth, the latter needs to be preferred. There is no point to make by stating harsh, hurting, discouraging set of facts, though these may be ‘truth’! The filter is ‘truth & palatable & helpful’.

Life is short and life is collective. As it is said, man is a social animal. We are embedded deeply in society and also connected at the consciousness level. Improving the lot of even a few shall lead to the betterment of the collective. The Reverse is also true. Speaking good words and encouraging words do not cost anyone particularly. It is the choice of the individual that they would like to help those around them. Kind words are the minimum and beginning of any help. A decorated presentation of the self can’t help improve the lot but kind words can. In this sense, it is true that ‘Vakbhushanam’ is the real Bhushanam.

Prof S Ainavolu is a teacher of tradition and management. He is with VPSM, Navi Mumbai. Views are personal. You can read more at https://www.ainavolu.in/blog