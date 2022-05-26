Guiding Light: Utterances of Bhagavan Uvacha; His Wisdom

Photo: Pixabay

There is no doubt about the fact that the whole of Shrimad Bhagavad Gita is full of wisdom par excellence, but one misses its real meaning if one does not know to whom does the word, Bhagavan, in the Gita, refer.

The collection of divine orations says in very clear terms that these are the utterings of God Himself (Bhagavan Uvacha—These are the words). It is really unparalleled and a great claim. It is He who is speaking to us in words and tone of endearment, affection, and the purest sentiments of love.

He says, “I assure you that I will free you of all your sins and your misdoings, done in utter ignorance or misunderstanding. Come and take refuge in Me; surrender to Me alone and I promise that I will liberate you" — He thus speaks to us as One who knows us intimately and since ages past and loves us more than we love ourselves.

Who is He and why does He love us so much and offer us so much? If we do not know Him, how will we surrender to Him? And, if we do not surrender, what is our plan for salvation, purification, or perfection?

There have been many attempts by scholars and saints to solve the riddle of His identity and also of the time when the Gita was revealed.

However, most of them have failed to understand God’s language and HIS grammar which are different from that of human beings because HIS Wisdom is without any bias, without any touch of any of the vices or without any limitation, imposed by body-consciousness, bondages, and blemishes of caste, country, cult, creed or community. He is totally free and absolutely true and fair.

So, He alone can give knowledge in words and in a manner that is best suited. It is, therefore, the rarest of opportunity, that we have, of listening to His voice—the Master's voice-that is so enchanting, so enthralling, so ennobling.

This opportunity knocks at our door only once in the four ages! So what are you waiting for? Start listening to HIM because it is at this time that Supreme Himself is awakening humans from their deep ignorance and empowering them through knowledge and yoga to gain victory over vicious tendencies.

(The writer is a spiritual educator & popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal & UK.