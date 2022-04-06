Guiding Light: Upavaas – the act of fasting

Upavaas is the traditional act of fasting. Upa-vaas etymologically means “near residing” or simply staying closer. On Upavaas day, one disengages from routine activities including the time-consuming act of food preparation, and spends more time on one’s sadhana, the “pursuit.” This nearness to GOD has to have both depth and breadth of experience. Over the years, the act of Upavaas has been reduced to the routine of notional fasting. The awareness of the intent is often missing, and clarity needs to be given to the next generation.

Fasting has been part of religious practices across the world for thousands of years. In Sanatan Dharma, once a fortnight on the day of Ekadashi, the act of abstaining from food is traditionally practiced. Ekadashi vrat is completed by breaking this long fast on Dwadashi morning. The story of King Ambarisha and Durvasa is one amongst the numerous stories of fasting.

Fasting exists in other cultures as well. It is used as a tool of atonement by many cultures. Jews practiced it thousands of years ago. Jesus is said to have fasted for a long period. Lent fasting by Christians during the March-April period; Ramadan month fasting by Islam followers are other examples of fasting across cultures. Gautama fasting and Sujata offering kheer to Buddha are known to all. Ramadan is aimed at saving a few resources by reducing consumption and sharing these saved resources with the less privileged. Jains too practice fasting for cleansing and purification purposes.

Ayurveda supports guided fasting by saying “langhanam parama aushadham," meaning fasting is the super remedy. Tradition says “eka-bhukta mahayogi” and also warns that “tri-bhukta maha-rog”, meaning one who eats once a day is a Yogi and by eating thrice a day one may become unwell.

As a seeker’s routine, fasting existed for a long period. Its health benefits are being appreciated now. Fasting physically detoxifies the body and spiritually helps one by reducing mental grossness. In other words, fasting prepares both Body and Mind for the intense Sadhana to make ONENESS happen easier. Fasting indeed is a holistic act aimed at wider sustainability. It advocates lower levels of indulgence and aims at promoting balanced living.

(Dr. S. Ainavolu is a Professor at VPSM, Navi Mumbai. Insights and views are personal. Full version of the article can be found at: https://www.ainavolu.in/upavaas-the-act-of-nearing)



Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 07:00 AM IST