Guiding Light: Unlocking The Benefits Of Rest

Resting and napping is not a sign of laziness, it is an intelligent and productive use of your time. | Representative Image/Pixabay

Sleep is the best form of relaxation, close to meditation, that’s why those who sleep well always keep well & feel well. However, not many people are aware of the vital role of rest in preserving health. That’s because many people feel that the words rest and sleep are synonymous. But actually, they are not so. Because, the condition of sleep exists only when consciousness has ceased, whereas in case of rest, it is not so. So, what exactly is rest? In simple words, it is a period of inactivity during which the body can restore expended energy.

According to psychiatrists and behavioural scientists, to refresh the human mind and body, 4 kinds of rest are necessary. First is physical rest, second is sensory rest which is secured by remaining quiet and by refraining from using the eyes, third is emotional rest, which is achieved by non-involvement in the ups and downs caused by personal interaction and last is mental rest which is obtained by positive thinking, meditation etc. So, in short, Rest, is the curtailment of energy expenditure, which permits the body to redirect energies to restoration.

Studies show that most of the stress that so many working people struggle under, can be traced to forcing the body beyond its capabilities. Today’s “success at any cost" culture has some people thinking they would rather be caught stealing than caught taking rest. As a result of which, they push themselves, though feeling in need of rest, and resort to stimulants like coffee, tea, soft drinks etc. to perk themselves up. This practice takes its toll on their physical and mental health and the problem is aggravated rather than solved. Under such a scenario, it is far better to take some time to rest quietly, with eyes closed and the body still, so as to perform more efficiently thereafter.

Many medical professionals have also said that napping improves body functions, including digestion. Remember! Resting and napping is not a sign of laziness, it is an intelligent and productive use of your time. Resting the mind is even more important than resting the body. Because, a tired mind will not allow the body to take proper sleep. Studies have revealed that regular practice of meditation for even a few minutes in the morning, at bedtime and at convenient intervals during the day would keep the mind constantly relaxed and considerably reduce the quantum and frequency of rest that would be required. So it’s better to be wise for our own health benefit & make a habit to rest a bit daily to disengage the mind from thoughts and give it sweet relaxation.

The writer is a spiritual educator and popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal and the UK, and has written more than 8,000 columns. He can be contacted at nikunjji@gmail.com / www.brahmakumaris.com