Guiding Light: Unity Through Spirituality

Since ages, people, communities and countries across the globe have longed for world peace, and in many ways, everyone has been trying to achieve it. Similarly, if one looks at the prime message of most religious founders, then it would be very clear that most of them preached about following the path of nonviolence and brotherhood. They preached love over hatred, tolerance over dissent. But as time passed, religions lost their original purity and were reduced to rituals. They then began to be associated with their unique practices and customs, rather than their core principles that had universal appeal. As a result, paths that were initially meant to create harmony came to be misused by vested interests for further polarising society. By the time countries collaborated on a common platform, such as the United Nations, the idea of 'world peace' had largely become synonymous with avoiding war and diffusing political tensions. But even that looks hard to achieve today because while heads of state may rally behind world peace at international forums, they continue to stockpile and refine weapons of mass destruction in their backyard. World peace is thus an aim far higher, and cannot be achieved with such narrow-mindedness. Hence every nation in the world should realise that world peace cannot be achieved, unless we stand on a common base and join hands as One and not separate people. That One common point is our spiritual identity.

As spiritual beings and children of ONE, we belong to One and the same spiritual family. Though all of us souls are unique, our spiritual core comprising the qualities of purity, peace, love, happiness and truth is the same. If we use our common roots as the foundation of all our endeavours, it will bring harmony in the world. This is the only route on which the differences we acquire through our bodily costumes — of gender, nationality, religion, colour, class — do not stand in the way. The awareness, belief and loyalty to this common ground, the relationship to our common Supreme Parent, and the feeling of belongingness to our larger spiritual family is the only means to harmonise our thoughts and create oneness in the world. Remember! Universal peace is the sum total of the vibrations of people who are at peace with themselves and others. When the collective energy of a critical number of souls in the world reaches a high degree of peace, purity and spiritual love, universal peace will be achieved simply.

The writer is a spiritual educator and popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal and the UK, and has written more than 8,000 columns. He can be contacted at nikunjji@gmail.com / www.brahmakumaris.com