Guiding Light: Transforming The Self Through The Law Of Karma

Most of the sensible people around would admit that everything happening in this world has a cause. Ir-respective of whether we know about that cause or not. Further, this, too, is an established truth that every effect also, in its turn, serves as a cause to another effect independently of whether we have a clear perception of that after-effect or not. So, in short, every incident in the world is a link in the continuous chain of cause and effect. No incident is an isolated event, or a broken link in this chain—this is an axiomatic, non-controversial truth. Now, when this law is applied to humans, with a little variation, it is called ‘Law of Karma', which says that every act of a man has its effect also, which devolves on the doer, sooner or later. To put it in simple words, every thought leaves, behind itself, a good or a bad impression on the mind of the doer and this affects the total nature or disposition of the man.

Today, we see that most of the people around are peaceless and sorrowful. Now, this also must have some cause or a reason. Evidently, man must have done some such actions hinged on self-forgetfulness, which may have caused him sufferings and peace lessness. This proves that before launching upon vicious actions, souls were peaceful, happy and noble or divine. So, the present state of the souls, reduced to the state of mere worshippers today, is a clear pointer to the fact that, at some time in the past, these very souls were worship-worthy or comparatively viceless. Secondly, since the traits (Sanskaras) of the soul are eternal, it is established that the individual existence of the soul, too, is eternal and immortal. It means that the soul does not dissolve in any other substance as some people say that it does.

From the above, it can be concluded that the aim of true Yoga or spiritual discipline is not to attain dissolution in any other entity like Brahm for, that which is eternal is immortal too and hence it does not lose its individual existence. Rather, the aim is to attain the original state of Purity and Divinity, i.e., the spiritual state previous to the soul's launching upon vicious actions. In other words, the object of Yoga is to, as is popularly said, “rise to the status of being Divine from the stage of an ordinary man”.

The writer is a spiritual educator and popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal and the UK, and has written more than 8,000 columns. He can be contacted at nikunjji@gmail.com / www.brahmakumaris.com