Guiding Light: Transform your thinking and say yes to a positive, peaceful life

Rajyogi Brahmakumar Nikunj ji

Thinking is a habit we can’t get over. Whether we want to or no, still we keep on thinking all day. Our thoughts are like a seed, that can be either positive or negative, depending on our moods, attitudes and character. They create feelings and attitudes. The combination of these is called consciousness. Human consciousness is the capacity to think, to reason, to feel and to express. All this begins with just one thought.

Do we ever stop to observe our thoughts? Do we ever think of putting a full stop to our thoughts? Most of us allow them to scatter everywhere, wandering into every corner of our mind. Uncontrolled, scattered thoughts are like a speeding car: Unless you brake, you will crash. We need to put on the brakes if our minds are to work naturally.

Thinking too much is like eating too much. The heaviness of our mind makes it impossible to remain light and flexible. We are constantly being influenced by the words and opinions of others. To bring peace back into our minds we need to journey inwards. This re­ balances us and stops us from wasting energy. We learn to think before speaking and observe before acting. Without doing this, the extremes of thought, speech and action eventually create disorder -- emotionally, mentally and physically.

This disorder then brings tiredness, stress, restlessness and fear. Our thoughts and our words are closely connected, for, what we think will lead to what we say. Our words, positive or negative do affect others.

If our words are harsh or critical, people react, giving back in turn what they received. This tit for tat game of words and emotions occurs daily and is exhausting. Remember! As are our thoughts, so is our consciousness, and as is our consciousness so is our life.

So let us sow positive thoughts each morning before we begin the journey of our day. Plant this seed, water it with attention and you will experience eternal tranquillity.