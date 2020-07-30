Guiding Light: Train yourself for a deep sleep

-- By Guru Rudransh

When the phone runs out of battery, you can’t get any call until the charger is plugged in and adequate charging is done. Similar is the case with our sleeping. It is like recharging body and mind by switching off our mechanism temporarily. Sleeping is often believed to be a form of relaxing, whereas the latter can be done even when we aren’t in sleep. At times we spend sleepless nights, and despite being in bed and relaxing, we feel tired and worked out the other day.

Sleeping connects us with the cosmic energy in a natural manner, thereby enabling us to function the next day. What matters the most is not hours but the quality of sleep. We’ve read about ex-President Kalam sleeping for one hour and still being enthusiastic as ever during his visits, and we have certainly heard about how our energetic PM Modi sleeps for just 4 hours.

Here we enlist some simple changes that we can bring about in our lives to design it for sound sleep:

Meet your friends: Meet your friends daily, spend time with them and share whatever you’re going through. If there’s banter with the boss, vent about it. This will lead to the omission of bad energy. If you keep your problem within, your mind won’t be at peace.

Be close to nature: Be as close to nature as possible. Lie down on bench or mattress and look at the indefinite sky. Even if you live in an apartment and a balcony is your only gateway to the galaxy, spend some time staring at the night sky before dozing off. This will result in a good sound sleep with a relaxed mind.

Connect with the almighty: You need to establish a connection with and talk to the almighty. Some things you can’t share with friends, but can share it all with the almighty without the fear of being judged. Share your deepest and darkest secrets with the almighty, you will remain burden-free.

Live in present: We either feel guilty about what’s gone or worry about what’s coming. But instead of dwelling in past or future, we must live in the present. When the past cannot be fixed, why to hold back and if the future cannot be designed, why to worry in advance?

Apply warm oil: You can call it one of ‘Dadi Ma ke Nuskhe’. Apply warm oil, preferably coconut oil, on your navel as well as the nose openings and see if there’s any difference in your usual sleeping pattern.