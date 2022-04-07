Guiding Light: Time for government leaders to change for the better

We all know that India attained its political independence on 15th August 1947. During the period of struggle for independence, the toiling masses of India bared their chests to the volleys of bullets, shed their blood, and sacrificed their property and family-life for the emancipation of Mother India. Ultimately, this strong aspiration for a free India was fulfilled on the midnight of 15th August 1947 but, alas, it was accompanied by the national trauma of partition and the subsequent mass migrations, communal riots, and gory bloodshed.

However, the people thought that this man-made calamity would soon be over and then we would usher in the Ram Rajya era. They hoped that since the country had given to itself a constitution and a democratic elections system, they would now have a government of the people, by the people and, for the people and, so, the days of misery caused by a foreign government would soon be over. But, now all those visions feel like mere mirages with no real water around to quench people's thirst for love, unity, and peace. People feel that the system does not ensure a government for the people and, perhaps, there would be no end to their long travails and tribulations.

Now, that the elections in major states are over and people have given their verdict, it is for the parties and their leaders to fulfill their promises. All will give the leaders best wishes for their success and would give them their full cooperation for ending rampant corruption, crime, killings, and fissiparous tendencies. But, let each of those leaders and the motley crowd read these writings on the wall.

Firstly, without universal love, brotherhood, and compassion for the deprived and the weaker sections, integrity, and purity of mind, nothing can be done for the well-being of the people. Secondly, for cultivating all these qualities, universal spiritual knowledge and meditation are essential. Third, this is, perhaps, the last chance. If nothing practical is done to raise the moral standard of the people and the leaders even now, then there will really be a deluge — a deluge of tears of the poor and the suffering millions, mixed with bloodshed by the fanatics, the criminals, the communalists and the grossly body-conscious people! It is high time that we take these lessons, do some heart-searching, throw off the yoke of vices, and change for the better.

(The writer is a spiritual educator and popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal & UK. You can write to him at nikunjji@gmail.com or http://www.brahmakumaris.com)

