Guiding Light: Thriving in the new normal amid the pandemic

Once the pandemic gets over, people think everything returns to normalcy. But, what is ‘normal’ itself would have changed. With more emphasis on health and family, some new changes will occur. The office has moved home. I doubt whether everyone will return to 100% offline work. Mostly, it will be a hybrid version of the office and work from home. So, in these difficult times, what can one do, not only succeed but thrive?

Let me quote something from my martial art background: Innovate, adapt, overcome. A new situation requires us to have new creative responses that come from innovation. You have to adapt to the new situation and then overcome or rather thrive in the new situation.

Let me share two real-life examples of how this was done by people I know during the pandemic. One is an entrepreneur dealing in cosmetics. As soon as the mask protocols were introduced she knew that the market had changed. So, she immediately shifted half of the production from cosmetics to disinfectants, home and hand sanitisers etc. She made enough money not only to keep the homes of her staff running but also to help people who needed assistance during the pandemic.

Another person who runs an advertising agency closed his office and saved lakhs of rent. His staff worked from home and he had small team meetings in his house. The productivity of the team was found to be greater than before the pandemic. In these cases, people use the principle of innovating, adapting and overcoming the situation. If everyone uses this, in the new normal, people will thrive. They will not merely complain about how the pandemic has robbed them of their earnings although everyone has felt the pinch in the short term. We can try to apply the three principles in our lives.

(The writer is the founder of Aarsha Vidya Foundation. You can write to him at aarshavidyaf@gmail.com)

Advertisement

ALSO READ Religious symbolism in a modern society

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 07:00 AM IST