Guiding Light: There is motherhood in each one of us

There is motherhood in each and every one of us. Motherhood is wanting the best for others. Mothers bring together the finest aspects of society; the ability to create and the transformational ability to make a difference. They bring us to the planet and teach us how to live. A mother is our first guru, our first teacher.

Women teach us our first behaviour, help us take our first step in life. And then mothers also have a great role to play in society. She can be a strong peacemaker; at home, in the community, in society and in the world. Women can glue differences and bring people of diverse nature together – she does it in her home all the time! Every mother wants the best for their kids. Sometimes children don’t recognize it.

There is a verse in Sanskrit written by Adi Shankara in which he said, “Bad sons are born, but a bad mother has never been born”. So there is a certain sweetness with mother, and whatever she says, we take it.In these times of pandemic, mothers and home makers have their families around them. It can get taxing. May be they can get family members involved in the kitchen too.

Only mothers will cook food all the time, that's not necessary. You can have the men cook too!. When you want to learn, you can learn from everybody. Look at how women lead their lives, it brings some message to you. Homemakers have no holiday. Even when they go on a picnic, they will organise necessities and start serving everyone. They prepare snacks, they ensure everything is available for everybody. Even on holidays they are on the job. This is the quality of a leader.

If you are a leader, you cannot take time off. Everyday is a work day. Homemakers are on duty 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and 365 days a year. If everyone else has a holiday, that day is a busier one for them. There are no holidays for a kitchen. On festivals, homemakers work overtime.