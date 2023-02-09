Guiding Light: The value of experience and new ideas

Representative Pic | Pixabay

Everyone knows the story about ‘The cap seller and the monkeys’. It is about how the cap seller went into the city to sell his caps, took rest under a tree, caught a nap and when he woke up, he found that the monkeys had taken all the caps and were wearing it. He tried to chase them and get his caps. Then, out of frustration, he took out his cap and threw it on the ground. All the monkeys did the same. So, the cap seller quickly gathered these and went on his way. When he returned home, he told the story to his young son, passing on his learning and said, ‘Son, one day when you take over this business, you better remember this story.’

In due course, the son took over the business. Once he was going to the market and as chance had it, he sat under the same tree which had now become bigger with more monkeys on it. He too caught a nap under the same tree and the monkeys took away all his caps. He remembered his father's words of wisdom. He attracted their attention, took out his cap and threw it on the ground. He was met with great surprise. All the monkeys held on to their caps. In fact, one cheeky little fellow jumped down and took away his cap which was lying on the ground.

So, you cannot do today's business with yesterday's ideas. The old experience that the father passed on to the son did not work. Many mentors highlight this part of the story. You have to look at the other side as well. For the monkey children, the experience of their fathers worked very well. They learned from their father's experience, to hold on to the caps and not throw them down.

So, a lot depends on your perspective. There is a lot to be said about welcoming new ideas and the wisdom of experience. As long as both are used by an individual to grow, to make better decisions and a better life, both have their place for a better society.

The writer is the founder of Aarsha Vidya Foundation. You can write to him at aarshavidyaf@gmail.com

