Guiding Light: The true liberal

-- Swami Brahmavidananda Saraswati

There was a time when to be a liberal meant to be open to various viewpoints, to be empathetic to different people. In the European history, this kind of thinking created great Renaissance leaders – scientists, poets, writers and painters. It was a glorious time. It is not only in the West. Look at the Jain Muni-s who categorized millions of viewpoints into seven possibilities. They were open to all of them in a doctrine known as Syaatvada.

Similarly, the Buddhists who see that the world exists in your perception and all perceptions are valid. In the same way the ancient Indian Rishis held the diametrically opposite view of a monotheistic reality and a pluralistic world equally in their minds. The same teachers spoke of invoking Ishvara (God) in as many forms as there are people with the understanding that every form of worship is valid. Or In modern times the Vedanta teachers who teach people from different religions for the sake of moksha but don’t expect any of them to change their religion.

These were the true liberal thinkers of the times. But somewhere along the line liberal thinking got associated with Western universalism. It came to be that Western thought was universally valid. Nothing else! And the liberals especially the Indian liberals got more dogmatic about it.