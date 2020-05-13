Guiding Light: The teachings of Himalayas on Kundalini Yoga

Grand Master Akshar, Spiritual Guide & Yoga-preneur

Kundalini is the ultimate force of our life, and our purpose is to awaken them. As long as we do not understand, activate, and energize the 7 Chakras, we will remain shrouded in the darkness of our ignorance. It is a spiritual purpose followed by Yogis, Yoginis, and Siddhas to awaken the Kundalini. The Kundalini is represented by 7 Chakras or energy centres that are located in our body. Each Chakra is represented by divine feminine energy. These Devis are both symbolisms as well as representations of the Chakras. Each of these Chakras has its own potential and benefits.

When this energy is activated, it flows within us in a wavy shape of a serpent: curving from the base of the spine and going all the way up to the head. These are 7 divine Goddesses or Devis associated with each Chakra.

Muladhara Chakra – (Root)

Muladhara is situated at the base of the spine and is represented by Chamundi Devi.

Svadhishthana Chakra – (Sacral)

Svadhishthana is located below the navel, or two finger-widths above the Muladhara chakra, and is associated Indrani Devi

Manipura Chakra – (Solar Plexus)

The position of Manipura is listed as being behind the navel at the solar plexus region. Chakra Manipura is symbolised by Varahi Devi

Anahata Chakra – (Heart)

Vaishnavi Devi is the Goddess of the Anahata which is the seat of the subtle prana or Jivatman (Parashakti.)

Vishuddha Chakra – (Throat)

Vishuddha chakra is the purification centre; it is associated with Kumari Devi

Ajna Chakra – (Third Eye)

Ajna is considered the third eye of clairvoyance and intellect represented by Parameshwari Devi. This corresponds to the pineal and the pituitary glands located at the centre of the brain directly above the spinal column.

Sahasrara – (Crown of Head)

The Sahasrāra is located on the crown of the head and compared to a blooming thousand-petalled lotus, Brahmrandhra or the source of divine light. The divine feminine energy here is Yogamaya Devi

Thus these are the 7 Chakras of Kundalini and the female Goddesses representing each energy centre.