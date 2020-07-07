Guiding Light: The situation and patience

--Grand Master Akshar

Our environment and our situations are variables but our character remains a constant. Life is a complete package of various challenges; it gifts us with both positive and negative experiences. Through these ups and downs, one may find consistency in oneself the true challenge. The path of spirituality offers many methods to bring a state of balance to our lives. One key quality to posses is that of patience.

The quality of one’s character to remain calm under any situation and wait for that ray of sunlight to shine through the clouds is a cherished one. In our current day lifestyles, our activities are all fast paced and we all perform under a strict time table. It is a lifestyle that does test the character for this precious quality of patience.

The best recommended ways to better the mind’s capacity for patience are through meditation and self-reflection.

The meditation technique of Parvath Dhyaan is a spiritually uplifting method. It is an ancient art which was practiced atop mountains by powerful individuals towards their spiritual goals. Mountains have great spiritual significance and their energy is beyond this physical realm as they radiate magnetic energy which invigorates the human mind, body and spirit. This is one reason behind which you will find many spiritual practice places and shrines among the mountains.

· Sit in any comfortable posture.

· Keep your back straight and your eyes open.

· Envision a towering mountain on the center of your forehead.

· Focus your internal energy on this vision as you begin your meditation.

· Breathe normally and be subconsciously aware of your breath.

· Practice this method at dawn, in an outdoor environment. People who live among the mountains will have the advantage and privilege of performing this practice under their supreme guidance.

Mountains are the epitome of strength and stability. These are the lessons we learn from these megalith structures that bear all and withstand all. Forming that bond between our spiritual selves and these divine forms of nature is the path towards a higher spiritual plane.