Guiding Light: The Problem Of Popularity

St. Xavier's College Celebrating Yoga | File Photo

Never before has the interest in spirituality become so rampant. Every day on social media one hears of some new guru and system. At the same time, spirituality has never been more corrupted before, for the simple reason that people are looking for quick fixes, simple techniques, and gimmicks. There are people who will sell them these gimmicks, all of which will work for some time only because that is the inherent nature of any technique. In the process, some people build a cult or an organisation.

However, in the traditional Indian, Japanese, and Chinese systems of energy work, even after 10 years of serious energy work, you wouldn't look upon yourself as a master. These days, four weekends of training spread with a gap of one month each can ‘make’ a person a Reiki grandmaster. Traditionalists who really have mastered energy wouldn't call themselves masters even after 10-15 years of practice. Yoga is the same.

Traditionally, Yoga is a committed pursuit—Ashtanga Yoga has eight steps (Ashta-Anga) starting from ethical and moral disciplines and culminating in Samadhi. But now people who practice a few asanas and pranayamas call themselves yogis or yoginis. This is laughable. Even the term Yoga Acharya is bandied about for teachers who have not studied authentic texts like Yoga sutras or Hatha Yoga Pradipika from gurus.

In Vedanta, too, it takes years of psychological and spiritual preparation before you are accepted as a full-time disciple. Then, it takes three to four years of intensive study through the immersive experience of living with the guru. Believe me, it's more intensive than the engineering studies I did earlier. It takes years of personal growth and discipline after that to be considered a real master. But now I hear organisations conducting one-year courses turning out teachers in Vedanta.

This happens because seekers are only looking for shortcuts, not real learning and growth. It takes a discerning student who has patience and a long-term commitment to find a true guru and not succumb to popularity.

The writer is the founder of Aarsha Vidya Foundation. You can write to him at aarshavidyaf@gmail.com