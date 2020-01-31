Guiding Light: The Power of Light

Shiv Rajvanshi

When we enter a dark room and flip on the switch, immediately it seems the darkness disappears and the room is full of light. Science tell us that light travels lakhs of miles per second. If you could travel at the speed of light, you could travel around the Earth many times in one second.

Light is a marvel and its qualities are a true proof of its Divine nature and origin. This is the way light works actually, but also the way the Light of the Originator can work in our lives. When we galvanize the Light in our lives, problems are solved, arguments are diffused, solutions instantly arrive, and whatever we may need can fall into our hands. This is the real power of the Light. The real purpose of life is to learn how to draw the Light into our lives and into the world. The switch is flipped, and the Light is turned on in our dim world bringing to us the clarity, vision, understanding, peace, love, and the path we have been seeking.

The cosmos supports us every day in offering tremendous positive energy allowing us to see clearly our next step while providing us with unexpected blessings. We have the chance now to manifest this Light of the Creator that can remove the chaos and problems that we have been facing.

