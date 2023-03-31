Guiding Light: The power of Hanuman, the naughty child

Being good with anything usually comes with pride, be it physical strength or intellectual prowess. And this pride usually becomes the millstone that pulls one down and can also become the primary reason for deterioration of that USP. Hanumanji stands in a league of his own, ‘Vidyavan Guni Ati Chatur’, learned, virtuous and intelligent in addition to having extreme physical strength, and yet not an iota of ego. He served Lord Ram selflessly, and as one of the Chiranjeevis (immortals), he continues to do that to this day.

Born to Mata Anjana with the blessings of Lord Shiva, as she consumed the prasad from Maharaj Dashrath’s fire sacrifice, dropped by a bird flying overhead, Hanumanji was an extremely special child. As children, we have all been regaled by mischievous and yet prodigious episodes from his childhood, whether it was the time he mistook the Sun for a fruit, or when he was struck down and later revived by Lord Indra, and blessed with incomparable boons by the Gods.

Being a naughty child, he was cursed to forget his powers until he really needed them, and the time came when he met Lord Ram and Lakshman as they were wandering through the forests in search of Mata Sita. Amidst all the despair, a glimmer of hope appeared when they discovered that she was being held in Lanka. After being reminded of his powers, it was Hanumanji, who without a moment’s hesitation offered to cross the ocean and rescue her with no fear for his life. Such was his complete submission and devotion to Lord Ram.

He demonstrated numerous examples of his wit and intellect as he negotiated innumerable obstacles in his way, but reached his destination with singular focus and determination despite all the odds. Life is full of distractions and temptations, and we often lose sight of our purpose. At such times, Hanumanji’s clarity and focus can serve as important reminders of what we can achieve if only we put our mind to it, and of course so long as it's for a just cause.

Hanumanji’s energy is extremely protective and he is also easily propitiated by devotees of Lord Ram. So if you feel anxiety, nervousness or suffer from irrational chronic fears, try reciting the Hanuman Chalisa with an open mind and you can experience the divine grace that follows.

So as we celebrate Hanuman Jayanti on Chaitra Poornima (April 6), in addition to offering your prayers to him, consider supporting an environmental cause, particularly one that supports animals. For even when the Lord himself incarnated on planet earth, he chose Hanumanji, who had taken the form of a monkey, as his closest confidant. Jai Siya Ram!