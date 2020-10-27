Guiding Light: The power of Akash Namaskar

Akash is the tattva whose quality is known to us as Space or Ether. When you practice the Akash namaskar, you receive the blessings of this Tattva which gifts you with its own celestial qualities. You become a vessel that is eligible to absorb, to be filled to the brim.
Much like space that is infinite, having no known end, this Tattva namaskar gives the human the opportunity to expand and become limitless in their potential and their capacity. The Yogi who performs this namaskar can feel the element within them and through meditation can enhance, purify and strengthen its qualities within them.
This namaskar was formulated to pay our humble obeisance through a vinyasa of 36 counts. Some of the Asanas whose quality is Akash are Sarvanga asana, Dhanur asana, Adhwasana, Ardha Chandra Asana and Parvath Aasana to name a few.
This namaskar is most beneficial when performed in the vast outdoors, surrounded by nature. The dharna of Akash tattva must be your focus during the practice of this namaskar. Following this Namaskar with meditation will take the mind, body and spirit to a place beyond this physical realm.
Steps to perform Akash Namaskar:
1. Shavasana -- Corpse Pose
2. Parvatasana -- Mountain Pose
3. Ashtavakrasana -- Sage Ashtavakrasana Pose
4. Parvatasana -- Mountain Pose
5. Ashtavakrasana -- Sage Ashtavakrasana Pose
6. Parvatasana -- Mountain Pose
7. Adavasana -- Reversed Corpse Pose
8. Parvatasana -- Mountain Pose
9. Padahasthasana
10. Samasthithi
11. Hastha Uthanasana
12. Padahasthasana
13. Parvatasana -- Mountain Pose
14. Sukhasana -- Happy Pose
15. Padmasana -- Lotus Pose
16. Padma Mayurasana -- Lotus Peacock Pose
17. Sukhasana -- Happy Pose
18. Padmasana -- Lotus Pose
19. Padma Mayurasana -- Lotus Peacock Pose
20. Sukhasana -- Happy Pose
21. Adavasana -- Reversed Corpse Pose
22. Dhanurasana -- Bow Pose
23. Adavasana -- Reversed Corpse Pose
24. Parvatasana -- Mountain Pose
25. Bhoomi Pad Mastak Asana -- Feet and Head on Earth Pose
26. Parvatasana -- Mountain Pose
27. Ardha Chandrasana -- Half-moon Pose
28. Parvatasana -- Mountain Pose
29. Ardha Chandrasana -- Half-moon Pose
30. Parvatasana -- Mountain Pose
31. Dandasana -- Staff Pose
32. Akarna Dhanurasana -- Archer Pose
33. Akarna Dhanurasana -- Archer Pose
34. Sukhasana -- Happy Pose
35. Sarvangasana -- Shoulder Stand
36. Shavasana -- Corpse Pose
